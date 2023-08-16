Vandals Doing Donuts in Golf Carts Cause Thousands of Dollars in Damage at Historic Michigan Golf Course

Five people stole golf carts and performed "donuts" on one of Michigan's oldest golf courses Friday, causing thousands of dollars' worth of damage, surveillance footage showed.

The group was caught on CCTV entering Dearborn Hills Golf Club, not far from Detroit, at around 1 a.m. on August 11.

They tampered with some of the golf carts before driving onto the course at high speed, severely damaging the green, police said.

“These individuals’ careless actions not only harmed City property and a historic public course, it undid the hours of hard work and care that goes into maintaining our shared public spaces," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

"We ask the community to please reach out with any information that can help us locate and hold accountable any individuals involved in this incident.”

Police had identified one suspect but asked for help with the others pictured.

“We take pride in maintaining our public parks, facilities and green spaces, not only for Dearborn residents but for those who choose to visit our city," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said.

"I am disheartened by this attempt to damage the historic grounds of Dearborn Hills, which is known to be the oldest public golf course in our state.”

Dearborn Hills, believed to be Michigan's oldest golf course, opened a century ago this year and is listed in Michigan's State Register of Historic Sites.