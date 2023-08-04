3 Injured After Unlicensed Driver Jumps Curb, Hits Pedestrians in Yonkers, New York - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

3 Injured After Unlicensed Driver Jumps Curb, Hits Pedestrians in Yonkers, New York

The incident was an accident and is not being criminally investigated, police said

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Yonkers Police said all three victims are in stable condition at the hospital after being hit by the van on Friday.Nadia Galindo/Twitter

Three people were injured Friday — including a pregnant woman and child — after a van driven by an unlicensed driver jumped a curb in Yonkers, New York.

Yonkers police told The Messenger the van accidentally drove onto a highly-trafficked sidewalk at 127 New Main St around 10:30 a.m.

The three pedestrians injured were a 51-year-old woman who suffered a fractured leg, a 40-year-old pregnant woman with an ankle injury, and a 6-year-old with minor leg abrasions, police said. All three were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Read More

Yonkers police told The Messenger that "the driver of the vehicle was unlicensed and possessed only a Learner Permit; there was no licensed adult in the vehicle." The driver of the van, who was uninjured, "was summonsed for this infraction, as was the registered owner of the vehicle, for knowingly permitting unlicensed operation," police said in a statement.

The van also hit a building but the fire department determined it remains structurally sound.

The incident comes just three days after 10 people were injured when a car plowed into the sidewalk in Manhattan. Most of the resulting injuries were minor, authorities said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.