3 Injured After Unlicensed Driver Jumps Curb, Hits Pedestrians in Yonkers, New York

Three people were injured Friday — including a pregnant woman and child — after a van driven by an unlicensed driver jumped a curb in Yonkers, New York.

Yonkers police told The Messenger the van accidentally drove onto a highly-trafficked sidewalk at 127 New Main St around 10:30 a.m.

The three pedestrians injured were a 51-year-old woman who suffered a fractured leg, a 40-year-old pregnant woman with an ankle injury, and a 6-year-old with minor leg abrasions, police said. All three were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Yonkers police told The Messenger that "the driver of the vehicle was unlicensed and possessed only a Learner Permit; there was no licensed adult in the vehicle." The driver of the van, who was uninjured, "was summonsed for this infraction, as was the registered owner of the vehicle, for knowingly permitting unlicensed operation," police said in a statement.

The van also hit a building but the fire department determined it remains structurally sound.

The incident comes just three days after 10 people were injured when a car plowed into the sidewalk in Manhattan. Most of the resulting injuries were minor, authorities said.