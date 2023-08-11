‘Vampire Child’ Buried Face-Down With Padlocked Chain Discovered in Polish Grave
A research team found the remains in an unmarked, mass 'Necropolis' cemetery located in a village near Ostromecko
Archaeologists have recently unearthed the skeletal remains of a so-called "vampire child" in a graveyard in Poland.
A research team found the remains in an unmarked, mass "Necropolis" cemetery located in the village of Pień, near Ostromecko. Anthropologists estimate that the boy was between 5 to 7 years old at the time of his death, which likely occurred in the 17th century.
The child was reportedly buried face-down and seemingly padlocked to the ground, methods traditionally employed to ensure that individuals believed to be "vampires" would not rise from the dead.
- Ancient Warrior Found Buried in 2,000-Year-Old Grave Was Female: Experts
- New HIV Case Linked to Controversial ‘Vampire Facial’ at New Mexico Spa
- Bar Ordered to Shut Down After Locking Patrons Inside with Padlock
- Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out a ‘Bloodsucker’ Ex on Cathartic New Single ‘Vampire’
- Woman Accused of Burying Husband in Backyard Claims Teen Girl Confessed to Killing
- Parents Arrested After Seven Kids Found Living in ‘Deplorable’ Conditions with Padlocked Fridge
The excavation is spearheaded by Archaeology Professor Dariusz Poliński of Nicolaus Copernicus University. He mentioned to Business Insider that, of the approximately 100 graves his team has excavated, many display these "anti-vampiric" tactics.
However, this cemetery was not exclusively for those suspected of being vampires. Poliński elaborated that individuals who "died violently and suddenly under mysterious circumstances" might also have been buried here.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews