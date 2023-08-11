‘Vampire Child’ Buried Face-Down With Padlocked Chain Discovered in Polish Grave - The Messenger
‘Vampire Child’ Buried Face-Down With Padlocked Chain Discovered in Polish Grave

A research team found the remains in an unmarked, mass 'Necropolis' cemetery located in a village near Ostromecko

Blake Harper
Archaeologists have recently unearthed the skeletal remains of a so-called "vampire child" in a graveyard in Poland.

A research team found the remains in an unmarked, mass "Necropolis" cemetery located in the village of Pień, near Ostromecko. Anthropologists estimate that the boy was between 5 to 7 years old at the time of his death, which likely occurred in the 17th century.

The child was reportedly buried face-down and seemingly padlocked to the ground, methods traditionally employed to ensure that individuals believed to be "vampires" would not rise from the dead.

The excavation is spearheaded by Archaeology Professor Dariusz Poliński of Nicolaus Copernicus University. He mentioned to Business Insider that, of the approximately 100 graves his team has excavated, many display these "anti-vampiric" tactics.

However, this cemetery was not exclusively for those suspected of being vampires. Poliński elaborated that individuals who "died violently and suddenly under mysterious circumstances" might also have been buried here.

