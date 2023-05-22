Uvalde Parents Asked CNN to Show Image of Girl Who Smeared Herself in Classmates’ Blood to Survive
News outlet makes rare decision to show video to families that officials have withheld, explaining why.
Nearly a year after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead, parents of the survivors have been given access to some of the harrowing footage from inside the school that day.
Not from officials in Texas, but from the media.
In a rare move – and at the request of parents – CNN provided access to 911 audio, and police bodycam and surveillance footage from during and after the attack last May 24.
In an article posted online late Sunday, CNN acknowledged that it is not typically the network’s place to grant access to crime scene material received in the course of newsgathering:
- CNN Airs Horrific New Video of Police Response to Uvalde Shootings
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- 12 times law enforcement misrepresented key details of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde
- Mom of Abducted Kayla Unbehaun in Police Custody After ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Tip
- Third-Graders Would Be Trained for ‘Battlefield Trauma’ Under New Texas Bill
“CNN’s role is not to give material directly to families, certainly not these graphic and horrific scenes of a cheerful elementary school hallway turned red with the blood of children. The release of body camera and surveillance video, along with accurate timelines of who did what and when, is typically the responsibility of the law enforcement agency involved, even if it shows officers in the wrong.”
The outlet noted that the district attorney overseeing the Uvalde investigation has not been forthcoming with families’ requests for information. Some families told the network that the D.A.’s office called “once or twice” at the “beginning” but has not been responsive since.
“Knowing that the families – along with other media organizations – were being blocked from records that would normally be public, CNN made the exceptional decision to let the families watch," the network added.
The videos shown to the families include bodycam footage of the moment officers breached the doors to the classroom, 77 minutes after the gunman first opened fire.
Another video shows bloodied, traumatized schoolchildren being transported to the hospital on a school bus. One 10-year-old girl can be seen sitting on the bus, covered in blood. She later said that she rolled around in her classmates' blood on the floor of her classroom in order to play dead. Her best friend was killed in the shooting.
Parents told CNN they wanted the images to be shown so people could “see what their sons and daughters had to endure and understand what this kind of violence does,” according to an editor’s note appended to the article.
In a press release, CNN Senior Crime and Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz, who won several awards for his coverage from Uvalde over the past year, said:
"I hope our coverage sheds light on the undeniable work that still needs to be done to better protect children—and adults—from mass shootings, and I am humbled and grateful to the victims’ families for allowing us to share their stories.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Never-Before-Photographed Rare Plant Discovered in CaliforniaNews
- Tool Singer Says Wearing Drag Onstage ‘Had Nothing to Do with Florida’News
- Uvalde Elementary School Demolition on Pause as One Year Mark ApproachesNews
- Dad Pleads for Gun Safe Recall After 6-Year-Old Bypasses Thumbprint LockNews
- Russian Fighters Claim Border Attack Against ‘Kremlin Dictatorship’News
- Arkansas Inmate Escapes Twice in 24 Hours, Steals Guard’s CarNews
- UK Refuses to Return Ethiopian Prince’s Remains to HomelandNews
- Viral TikTok and YouTube Videos Have ‘Sped Up the Process’ of Stealing CarsNews
- TikTok Sues Montana Over New Law Banning AppPolitics
- Popular Twitch Streamer Amouranth Rolls Out AI Voice Chatbot To ‘Satisfy’ FansNews
- Atlanta Crane Collapse Leaves At Least 4 InjuredNews
- Los Angeles Debuts New ‘Las Sombritas’ Bus Stop ShadeNews