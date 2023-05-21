Nearly one year after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two teachers dead, the mother of one of the victims spoke out about how the shooting has changed her life.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, a 34-year-old mother of six, spoke to Texas Monthly about how the death of her 10-year-old daughter Lexi has reshaped her life and the life of her family.

Prior to the shooting, Rubio was a part-time reporter for the Uvalde Leader-News, while her husband, Felix worked as a patrol deputy for the local police department, typically handling 911 calls.

Rubio described herself to Texas Monthly as “the kind of person who prefers to stay in the background.” But since the death of her daughter, she has put herself in the spotlight to fight for gun control.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Rubio was contacted by a staffer with the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform. He asked her to speak at a hearing entitled “The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic.” Though she initially hesitated, Rubio agreed to speak before the committee.

The day of the shooting, Rubio and her husband came to the school to watch Lexi receive two awards for being on the Honor Roll and for being a good citizen. Rubio said she thought about taking Lexi out of school early that day but decided against it.

“I left my daughter at that school, and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she told the committee.

Since that committee meeting, Rubio has become increasingly involved in protests for gun control. According to Texas Monthly, she even got on a plane for the first time ever to speak at a rally for March Fourth, a nonprofit gun control group.

“I want my daughter back,” Rubio said at one march. “If I can’t have her, then those who failed her will never know peace!”

According to Texas Monthly, however, her family still struggles with intense grief. After Lexi’s death, she left her reporting job and her husband quit the police force – he became disillusioned by their ineffective response to the shooting.

The family planted a tree next to Lexi’s grave, so she’d have shade in the hot Texas summer. They strung up lights, so the little girl would not have to be alone in the dark. Rubio goes past a mural memorializing Lexi, every day on her morning run.

According to Texas Monthly, somedays seeing the mural is so painful she returns home crying.