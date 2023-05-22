The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Uvalde Elementary School Demolition on Pause as One Year Mark Approaches

    Two teachers and 19 students were killed when a gunman opened fire at the school on May 24, 2022.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images

    The school in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people died in a shooting last year cannot be demolished yet because of a court order.

    The area's Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson told reporters Monday that it was not possible to give a timeline for when Robb Elementary will be knocked down and replaced.

    Two teachers and 19 students were killed when a gunman opened fire at the school on May 24, 2022.

    Shortly after, the school was closed and plans were announced to replace the school building, but these have now been put on-hold by District Attorney Christina Mitchell.

    Read More

    “Litigation has tied that up and will continue to tie that up. We hope to be fairly close to the end of that,” Patterson told reporters on Monday. “When everybody’s cleared that building, we’re waiting for one more party to clear it. When that’s cleared, then we can begin the plans for the demolition.”

    The Messenger has reached out to the school district and the local DA's office for comments.

    Marking a year since the mass shooting

    KTSM reported that no city-sanctioned events will happen this week to mark the one year anniversary of the mass shooting, but families are planning to hold their own events.

    Schools in the Uvalde district will be closed Tuesday through Thursday out of respect, allowing the community to mark the anniversary.

    While a memorial sits outside the schools gates, inside much appears to have been left as it was after the attack.

    First Responder Angel Garza, whose daughter Amerie Jo was among those killed, returned to Robb Elementary on Monday and explained that it looked much as it did right after the shooting.

    Investigations into the way police handled the events last May are still ongoing and tensions in the town are still high, according to the New York Times.

    New body-cam video released by CNN shows the moment officers heard from a child hiding in a classroom surrounded by victims, while a mom has spoken about how her life has changed since that fatal day.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.