Uvalde Elementary School Demolition on Pause as One Year Mark Approaches

The school in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people died in a shooting last year cannot be demolished yet because of a court order.

The area's Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson told reporters Monday that it was not possible to give a timeline for when Robb Elementary will be knocked down and replaced.

Two teachers and 19 students were killed when a gunman opened fire at the school on May 24, 2022.

Shortly after, the school was closed and plans were announced to replace the school building, but these have now been put on-hold by District Attorney Christina Mitchell.

“Litigation has tied that up and will continue to tie that up. We hope to be fairly close to the end of that,” Patterson told reporters on Monday. “When everybody’s cleared that building, we’re waiting for one more party to clear it. When that’s cleared, then we can begin the plans for the demolition.”

The Messenger has reached out to the school district and the local DA's office for comments.

Marking a year since the mass shooting

KTSM reported that no city-sanctioned events will happen this week to mark the one year anniversary of the mass shooting, but families are planning to hold their own events.

Schools in the Uvalde district will be closed Tuesday through Thursday out of respect, allowing the community to mark the anniversary.

While a memorial sits outside the schools gates, inside much appears to have been left as it was after the attack.

First Responder Angel Garza, whose daughter Amerie Jo was among those killed, returned to Robb Elementary on Monday and explained that it looked much as it did right after the shooting.

Investigations into the way police handled the events last May are still ongoing and tensions in the town are still high, according to the New York Times.

New body-cam video released by CNN shows the moment officers heard from a child hiding in a classroom surrounded by victims, while a mom has spoken about how her life has changed since that fatal day.