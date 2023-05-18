Utah’s Attorney General Makes Guest Appearance on Show Examining Otherworldly Phenomena

Utah's attorney general has fought human trafficking and been highly critical of environmental, social and governance investment strategies, but earlier this month his focus was on extraterrestrial matters.

Sean Reyes participated in an investigation into UFOs and other unexplained phenomena on a History Channel show.

He was a guest on "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch," joining cast members trying to get to the bottom of what's causing otherworldly occurrences on the 512-acre property in northern Utah, KSL.com reported.

"Gentlemen, what the heck is flying around in my state?" Reyes asked on the episode after video showed a small unidentified object overhead that they thought was a Black Hawk helicopter monitoring their investigation.

Reyes, in the episode that aired May 9, pledged to get to the bottom of why the object was there and whether it was a federal government intrusion.

"We're a sovereign state," Reyes said.

"We have our own constitutional rights and violations of our state's sovereignty and our state's rights, we have to take very, very seriously," Reyes said on the investigative reality show now in its fourth season.

Rich Piatt, a spokesman for Reyes, told KSL.com that "any investigation related to the ranch would come through normal protocols and be conducted like any other investigation."

Researchers on the program "apply cutting-edge technology" to look into whether "'otherworldly' perpetrators" are behind unexplained phenomena at the sprawling ranch.

"With everything from mysterious animal deaths to hidden underground workings and possible gateways that open to other dimensions, witness the close encounters that go beyond conventional explanation, as the team risks everything to finally reveal the ultimate secret of Skinwalker Ranch," the History Channel says on its website to describe the series.

Reyes is not appearing on the show in his official capacity, Piatt said. "No taxpayer funds are used for his appearances on the show."

Reyes also was a guest on an episode of "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" in 2020.