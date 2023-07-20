Utah Teen Wins $10K in National Contest With Innovative Duct Tape Suit for Prom

Ian Hernandez Rojas bested nearly 200 contestants from across the nation and Canada to take the grand prize in the 23rd annual 'Stuck at Prom' contest.
This unique competition challenges teenagers to create their prom outfits out of duct tape. The contest is sponsored by the duct tape brand, Duck Tape, and it awards $10,000 scholarships to the creators of the best tuxedo and dress made from their materials. Rojas, a resident of Taylorsville, Utah, won in the tux category.
"I was thinking about my future," Rojas told FOX 13 News. "I was thinking about how I was going to pay for college, and I found the scholarship.”
He created a Mayan-inspired outfit to pay homage to his Salvadoran roots. He said the tux took over 60 hours of work and 15 rolls of Duck Tape. In addition to the tape, he used other materials like old clothes, wire, and cardboard.
"I feel so happy and excited that I won," Rojas said. "When I found out, I was so overwhelmed with joy that I stood up and cried."
Karla Torres from Los Angeles won the dress category with a Marie Antoinette-inspired look. Ashley Luke, the senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies - the company that markets the Duck Tape brand, released a statement highlighting the winners' creativity and talent.
“With so many talented teens entering this year’s contest, the competition was high, but Karla and Ian really exemplified how an ordinary material, like Duck Tape, can be transformed into artful attire,” Luke said.
