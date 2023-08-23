2 Utah Prisons Put On Lockdown After Massive Brawl Hospitalizes Several Inmates - The Messenger
2 Utah Prisons Put On Lockdown After Massive Brawl Hospitalizes Several Inmates

5 inmates were sent to the hospital after the gang fight broke out

Luke Funk
Coils of razor wire line the perimeter of a prison.John Moore/Getty Images

Two Utah prisons were under lockdown after a gang brawl inside of one them sent five people to the hospital.

Prison officials say 15 inmates got into an altercation on Monday evening at the Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF) in Gunnison.

An ambulance took the victims to a hospital to be assessed and treated. Their names and conditions were not released.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation may have been gang-related and weapons were involved, the Utah Department of Corrections said in a news release.

A temporary lockdown was in effect at CUCF and the Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) in Salt Lake City for safety and security.

Inmates are being restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories, with limited movement permitted until an investigation into the brawl is completed.

Prison officials say more information will be available after the investigation.

CUCF houses approximately 1,750 men. USCF houses approximately 2,200 men and 400 women.

The facilities were locked down in May after another fight sent two inmates to the hospital.

