Utah Man Rescues Paralyzed Woman Whose Wheelchair Rolled Into Lake

A Good Samaritan in Utah is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a paralyzed woman who rolled into a lake in her motorized wheelchair and was submerged up to her neck, according to reports.

Kelly Roundtree was at his home near Stansbury Lake, southwest of Salt Lake City, on Aug. 1 when he heard sounds coming from the other side of the lake.

“I wasn’t sure what it was. Actually, it didn’t sound like help at first, it sounded like kids playing,” Roundtree told KSL-TV.

Moments later he heard what he took as a scream of panic and saw a person across the lake from his house who looked to be in distress.

“It took me like 35 seconds, 40 seconds to get over there,” he told the station, describing how he jumped in his car to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

When he arrived, Roundtree saw the wheelchair overturned and the woman holding her head above the water.

“The wheelchair is on its side in the water and her face is like, she’s sideways buckled in. She can’t move,” Roundtree said.

Lisa Kingston, the woman in the wheelchair, called Roundtree her "angel."

“When I looked up and I had seen him and I was like, oh my God,” she told the station, her eyes turning misty.

Kingston said she had been sitting in the wheelchair getting some sun in her backyard when it started rolling toward the lake and she couldn't stop it.

When it reached the edge of the lake, the wheelchair, which she relies on after a car accident several years ago, flipped over, and she found herself trapped.

“It was scary. It was so scary,” she said. “You don’t know what to think. Absolutely no idea.”

Roundtree told ABC 4 that he managed to unfasten the seat belt and hold Kingston's head above water until first responders arrived.

North Tooele Fire District public information officer John Smith said Roundtree's actions made all the difference.

“911 had already been notified and help was already on the way, but had Kelly not gotten there before we may be talking about a different story right now,” Smith told ABC.

Kingston also praised Roundtree.

“I definitely have an angel,” she said. “Yeah. I mean, I have somebody who was right there.”

But Roundtree shrugged off the hero mantle.

“I keep downplaying it because it doesn’t seem like there was any alternative,” Roundtree said to ABC. “I don’t think that is ever an option, right? Of not doing anything.”