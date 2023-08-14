Utah Man Killed During FBI Raid Connected to Threats to Biden Allegedly Pointed Gun at Agents - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Utah Man Killed During FBI Raid Connected to Threats to Biden Allegedly Pointed Gun at Agents

The FBI’s Inspection Division is actively reviewing the shooting

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2016.YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images

The Utah man fatally shot last week during an FBI raid connected to threats against President Joe Biden allegedly resisted arrest and pointed a .357 revolver at agents, authorities said Monday in a statement. 

FBI agents arrived at 75-year-old Craig Robertson’s home in Provo, Utah, on Aug. 9 in an attempt to serve a search warrant connected with kidnapping, assault and murder threats he made online against Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

Evidence from the criminal complaint against Craig Robertson
Evidence from the criminal complaint against Craig Robertson.United States District Court District of Utah

Robertson’s most recent post, which was flagged by the FBI on Aug. 7, said that he planned on “cleaning the dust” off an M24 sniper rifle in advance of Biden’s planned visit to Utah, part of his administration’s trip to western states last week. 

Read More

“Robertson resisted arrest and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them,” the FBI said in a statement reported by PBS NewsHour’s Laura Barrón-López. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force officers seriously.”

The agency added that the FBI’s Inspection Division is reviewing the use of force against Robertson as it does with all shootings. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.