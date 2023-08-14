Utah Man Killed During FBI Raid Connected to Threats to Biden Allegedly Pointed Gun at Agents

The Utah man fatally shot last week during an FBI raid connected to threats against President Joe Biden allegedly resisted arrest and pointed a .357 revolver at agents, authorities said Monday in a statement.
FBI agents arrived at 75-year-old Craig Robertson’s home in Provo, Utah, on Aug. 9 in an attempt to serve a search warrant connected with kidnapping, assault and murder threats he made online against Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Robertson’s most recent post, which was flagged by the FBI on Aug. 7, said that he planned on “cleaning the dust” off an M24 sniper rifle in advance of Biden’s planned visit to Utah, part of his administration’s trip to western states last week.
“Robertson resisted arrest and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them,” the FBI said in a statement reported by PBS NewsHour’s Laura Barrón-López. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force officers seriously.”
The agency added that the FBI’s Inspection Division is reviewing the use of force against Robertson as it does with all shootings.
