Utah Man Accused of Killing Friend With Can of Soup for Refusing to Let Him Force Teen to Drink Alcohol - The Messenger
Utah Man Accused of Killing Friend With Can of Soup for Refusing to Let Him Force Teen to Drink Alcohol

Zachary Tuttle has been charged with aggravated murder, child abuse with injury, obstruction of justice, and intoxication

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Authorities arrested a Utah man accused of fatally beating his friend with a can of soup during a drunken disagreement.

According to KTVX, Zachary Tuttle has been charged with aggravated murder, child abuse with injury, obstruction of justice, and intoxication. It is unclear if he has entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a 14-year-old boy’s 911 call from an Emery County, Utah, hardware store.

Upon arrival, the teen told deputies Tuttle, 37, tried to get him to drink alcohol at a nearby house. When the teen refused, Tuttle allegedly "backhanded him in the mouth and knocked him down," The Salt Lake Tribune reports, citing probable cause documents.

Crime scene tape
“I tried to find a pulse on the neck of the male subject but was unable to find one,” the documents read, per KTVX. “It appeared that the male subject had been beaten severely.”Getty Images

Another man at the home, who was drinking with Tuttle, tried to intervene. Tuttle allegedly proceeded to beat the man to death with a can of soup, according to the outlet. According to the KTVX, the teen said Tuttle beat the victim "pretty bad." He then ran to the hardware store to call for help.

When deputies arrived at the Emery County home to investigate, Tuttle answered the door allegedly covered in blood. "I asked about the blood on him and he [Tuttle] said it was his. Zach stumbled and I had to hold him from falling because of being intoxicated," the deputy stated, the outlet reports. "I asked Zach about the male subject who lived there and he stated that he was fine."

The victim was found in the hallway, face up in a pool of blood. "I tried to find a pulse on the neck of the male subject but was unable to find one," the documents read, per the station. "It appeared that the male subject had been beaten severely." Authorities said a can of soup appeared to be the murder weapon.

Tuttle was arrested and is being held without bail.

