Utah Man Accused of Breaking Into Church, Microwaving Stolen Chicken Nuggets

A Utah man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a church, took frozen chicken nuggets out of a refrigerator, microwaved a handful of them and chowed down.

Authorities in Provo say Daniel Jason Coleman, 49, is charged with burglary, a third-degree felony, after he was allegedly caught mid-meal inside the meetinghouse for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, ABC 4 reported.

A caller told police a man – later identified as Coleman – was seen entering a church facility at 1560 South and 1100 West in Provo and that he had been “wandering through the neighborhoods in the area,” snooping into backyards and cars, officials said.

At the church, police found all of the building's doors were locked except one, ABC 4 reported. Lights inside the building were off.

Inside, authorities allegedly found Coleman searching through kitchen cabinets.

“I observed Coleman place a bag of frozen chicken nuggets back inside the fridge and he removed 3-4 chicken nuggets from the microwave and was eating them,” an officer wrote in a probable cause statement reviewed by ABC 4.

Coleman then allegedly told police he took the nuggets from the refrigerator and ate them, authorities said.

He was taken into custody because he unlawfully entered the church without a legitimate reason and because he admitted to taking food that did not belong to him, police said.

Utah County Jail records show Coleman was held without bail.