Utah Bicyclist Killed After Being Struck by Falling Tree Due to High Winds

A Utah woman was killed Wednesday while riding her bike when a tree fell on her as a storm moved into the area, according to local news reports.

Rosario Bautista, 68, was riding her bike in Clearfield, Utah, located roughly 30 miles north of Salt Lake City, around 7 p.m. when the tree fell on her, according to a report by Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Police responding to the scene found Bautista pinned under the tree and unconscious.

After first responders freed her from the tree, she was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and died of her injuries shortly after arriving.

Police investigators believe high winds from the storms over the Salt Lake City region, which brought large hail and power outages, caused the tree to fall on Bautista.

The paved trail on which Bautista was riding her bike is expected to remain closed through Friday, Fox 13 reported.