Utah Bicyclist Killed After Being Struck by Falling Tree Due to High Winds - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Utah Bicyclist Killed After Being Struck by Falling Tree Due to High Winds

Storms over the Salt Lake City region brought high winds, large hail and power outages

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A bicyclist riding on a paved path. Elena Popova/Getty Images

A Utah woman was killed Wednesday while riding her bike when a tree fell on her as a storm moved into the area, according to local news reports.

Rosario Bautista, 68, was riding her bike in Clearfield, Utah, located roughly 30 miles north of Salt Lake City, around 7 p.m. when the tree fell on her, according to a report by Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Police responding to the scene found Bautista pinned under the tree and unconscious.

After first responders freed her from the tree, she was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and died of her injuries shortly after arriving.

Read More

Police investigators believe high winds from the storms over the Salt Lake City region, which brought large hail and power outages, caused the tree to fall on Bautista.

The paved trail on which Bautista was riding her bike is expected to remain closed through Friday, Fox 13 reported.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.