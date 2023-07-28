Fire on Board USS Boxer Is Latest Mishap to Hamper Navy’s Amphibious Assault Ships

The USS Boxer (LHD 4), one of the largest amphibious warships in the world, which is getting ready for an upcoming deployment, is stuck in its San Diego port after a fire erupted while switching from shore power to ship's power, according to Military.com.

This comes just a few years after the Boxer had a mishap on board that led to contaminated drinking water for the crew.

The Boxer is also part of the Navy’s Wasp Class, which includes the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) that endured a four-day fire in 2020 that led to the Navy's scrapping of the ship instead of repairing it.

After the Boxer’s recent fire, it now requires more maintenance before it can go back to sea for workups, according to Military.com. Now, the captain and crew will simulate sea trials while docked.

This happened just after the ship came out of a two-year dry dock in the shipyards for maintenance, modernization and upgrades.

"The Boxer's preparation for sea trials identified additional maintenance requirements before the ship could get underway," said Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson, a spokesman for the Naval Surface Force, per Military.com.

One sailor told Military.com that the fire happened as the ship was in the final preparations for getting underway.

"Once we went from shore to ship [power] ... everything stopped," said the sailor, who wasn’t identified because of fear of retribution. The sailor said the ship’s lights dimmed and "then the fire happened.”

Cmdr. Abrahamson didn’t deny the event, Military.com reported, but said the Navy doesn't "discuss specific instances of maintenance casualties due to operational security."

The report states that after the fire was extinguished and at-sea operations were put on hold, Capt. Matthew Cieslukowski, the ship’s commanding officer, assembled the crew in a hangar bay. The captain informed them they would stay on board through the weekend to simulate being at sea while being tied up at the pier.

Abrahamson said that "the ship's crew remains focused on readiness and preparing for sea trials and the eventual deployment of the ship."

The Boxer’s last major excursion was a seven-month deployment to the Middle East beginning May 1, 2019, returning Nov. 27 that year. That included a final stop in Hawaii and then offloading Marines at Camp Pendleton.

In 2016, the ship dumped diesel fuel into the ocean, which inadvertently affected the drinking water on board. U.S. lawmakers are still looking into the answers seven years later.

“The Navy hid the truth about the USS Boxer’s contaminated water — which could be the cause of health problems ranging from stomach issues to cancer — for years. That’s disgraceful. We need answers and accountability,” House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) said this month.

A fire erupted in a vehicle storage area of the USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020 and one sailor faced a court-martial, only to be acquitted two years later. The Navy made the ultimate decision to scrap the ship instead of trying to fix what was damaged in the fire that blazed for four days.

The Wasp Class of LHD ships are the largest amphibious ships in the world, according to the Navy’s website. At full capacity, it can accompany 66 officers, 1,004 enlisted sailors and 1,687 troops. It has room for three landing craft air cushions (LCAC), 12 CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters, four CH-53E Sea Stallion helicopters, six AV-8B Harrier attack aircraft, three UH-1N Huey helicopters and four AH-1W Super Cobra helicopters.