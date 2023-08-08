USDA Issues Alert for Potential Deer Feces in Several Fresh Seasons Salad and Wrap Products - The Messenger
USDA Issues Alert for Potential Deer Feces in Several Fresh Seasons Salad and Wrap Products

The ready-to-eat products were distributed to several retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Several Fresh Seasons salads and wraps may be contaminated with deer feces.U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Monday, warning consumers that several ready-to-eat salads and wraps from the Fresh Seasons brand may contain lettuce contaminated with deer feces.

The alert states that the contaminated products were produced on August 1 and 2, and they were distributed to several retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The products mentioned by the alert are:

  • 8.65-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.
     
  • 7.2-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/10/2023.
     
  • 8.5-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/9/2023.
     
  • 8.55-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.
  • 5.85-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

The products also bear the establishment number “P-45091” or “Est. 45091” on the front label.

FSIS discovered the issue when an FSIS-regulated establishment notified the agency that its supplier of FDA-regulated lettuce is conducting a recall due to potential contamination with deer feces, according to the alert.

Officials claim that there are no illnesses or negative reactions connected to the products at this time. They encourage anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time), Monday through Friday.

