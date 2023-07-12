USA Gymnastics’ Larry Nassar Reportedly Stabbed in Prison For ‘Lewd Comment’ During Wimbledon

The prisoner accused of stabbing disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar said he was set off by "a lewd comment" the convicted pervert made while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

A person familiar with the matter said that Shane McMillan, 49, told prison workers Nassar made a comment about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women's match.

The AP said the person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and did so on condition anonymity.

Nassar was discovered stabbed multiple times in a cell at a federal prison on Sunday.

It was the second time the former longtime USA Gymnastics doctor has been assaulted in federal custody. He is serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes, including college and Olympic stars, and possessing explicit images of children.

McMillan was previously convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana in 2006 and attempting to stab another inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colo., in 2011.

He allegedly used a makeshift weapon to stab Nassar in the neck, chest and back before four other inmates managed to pull him off.

Officials said correctional officers arrived at Nassar's cell and performed "life-saving measures" before he was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Cell doors on most federal prison units are typically open during the day, letting prisoners move around freely within the facility.

As reported earlier today, the incident was not captured on surveillance cameras which only point at common areas and corridors.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers who’ve represented McMillan in his past cases.

The Bureau of Prisons insisted that there was adequate staffing at the prison where Nassar was stabbed, but documents obtained by the AP show one-third of correctional officer positions remain unfilled at the prison.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday it was “imperative that we increase our staffing levels” and that it was recruiting officers and using financial incentives to try to retain workers.

Officials are also still working to “tackle the problem violence in our facilities” and have enhanced their security procedures, the Bureau told AP.

“The BOP takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional staff and the community,” agency spokesperson Scott Taylor said.

“We make every effort to ensure the physical safety of individuals confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane,” Taylor said.

“As we continue to pivot out of a years-long pandemic, there are still challenges to confront and opportunities to improve our agency, protect the lives of those who work for us, and ensure the wellbeing of those entrusted to our custody.”

Records show McMillan is scheduled to be released from prison in May 2046, but if he is convicted of this attack, that could change.

He was originally sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in Wyoming to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2002.

Originally he was meant to be released next year, before his convictions for the Louisiana and Colorado prison attacks more than doubled his sentence.

McMillan punched a correctional officer who approached him in the recreation yard at the United States Penitentiary in Pollock, Louisiana, in October 2006. He was being investigated for a prior inmate assault, according to court records.

The blow, which knocked the officer to the ground and caused cuts and bruising to his face and nose, landed McMillan another five years inside.

Then court records show that in November 2011, McMillan and another inmate attempted to kill a prisoner at the federal Bureau of Prisons’ Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado.

They stabbed the prisoner 66 times in a recreation area of the prison, known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.” They were each sentenced to an additional 20 years for the attack.

— with Associated Press