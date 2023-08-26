US Wildlife Officials Stunned by Environmental Damage of SpaceX Explosion: Report - The Messenger
US Wildlife Officials Stunned by Environmental Damage of SpaceX Explosion: Report

Explosion left 385-acre debris field that flung concrete chunks as far as 2,680 feet from the launchpad and sparked 3.5-acre state park fire

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
United States wildlife officials were reportedly taken aback by the environmental damage they witnessed when they visited the site in Texas where one of billionaire Elon Musk’s space rockets exploded earlier this year.

The Space Exploration Technologies Corp. — SpaceX — rocket exploded after lifting off from the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in April, burning almost 4 acres of a state park and dropping huge chunks of concrete that created craters a foot deep, Bloomberg reported.

Records obtained by Bloomberg reportedly show the

Wildlife officials questioned at the time if they were being blocked from the explosion site after they were unable to view the area for 48 hours had passed, according to communication records obtained by Bloomberg.

Officials also questioned why SpaceX had not used “gold standard” flame suppression technology, as not doing so apparently was a “costly error,” Bloomberg reported.

The resulting explosion left a “385-acre debris field that flung concrete chunks as far as 2,680 feet from the launchpad and sparked a 3.5-acre fire,” Bloomberg noted.

The SpaceX “pad site was totally destroyed and will likely force them to re-design the whole thing,” one official wrote to an attorney with the US Department of Interior, according to Bloomberg. “Probably won't see another launch for awhile.”

Space industry experts also reportedly questioned why SpaceX did not install a “flame trench” for the launch.

Snowy plover sits on nest as SpaceX's Starship rocket is about to launch in Boca Chica, Texas, in April.US Fish and Wildlife Service

The trench is used to direct heat and gases away from the rocket as it lifts off, but Musk said his company was “pretty confident [the launch] will work” without one, Bloomberg reported.

The explosion occurred when the company's “super heavy booster” failed to separate from the starship.

After the blast, Musk announced the next test launch would take place “in a few months.”

As of Friday SpaceX had not yet responded to Bloomberg’s calls or emailed questions regarding the wildlife officials' emails on the explosion.

The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly began overseeing a mishap investigation following the rocket’s explosion, and has since declined to speculate when it will be complete.

The FAA “could require further environmental mitigations before another launch attempt,” Bloomberg noted.

