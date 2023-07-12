US, UK Ask for ‘Gratitude’ From Ukraine, Zelensky After Outburst Over NATO Invite

Top U.S. and British officials said separately on Wednesday that Ukraine should show some gratitude after President Volodymyr Zelensky complained about not being invited to join NATO.



“The American people have sought – in watching and wanting to stand in solidarity with the brave and courageous people of Ukraine – to step up and deliver,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said after he was challenged by a Ukrainian activist at a press conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.



“And I think the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude…for their willingness to step up.”

The U.S. has provided $76.8 billion in assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

British defense secretary Ben Wallace sounded a similar note, telling reporters that Ukraine’s strident emphasis on its battlefield needs risked alienating its benefactors.



“Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude,” Wallace said. “Sometimes you are asking countries to give up their own stocks” of weapons.

“You know, we’re not Amazon,” Wallace added, recalling a trip to Ukraine. “I told them that last year, when I drove 11 hours to be given a [shopping] list.”

The Ukrainian president got the message, and thanked Americans for their billions in support.

"You have to know that you spent this money for — not just for fighting. You spent this money for our lives, and I think that we saved the lives for Europe and for all the world," Zelensky said, returning to his mantra that Ukraine is fighting to keep Russia from Europe's door.

He also thanked Biden for his controversial move to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, acknowledging it was a "difficult political decision," for the U.S. president.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came to Zelensky's aid after Wallace's comments.

“President Zelensky has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to me and to the British people and indeed other allies as well," Sunak told reporters. "He did it very movingly in parliament when he was in the UK earlier this year."

Zelensky shocked many at the summit when he said on Tuesday it was "unprecedented and absurd when [a] time frame is not set, neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership.”

(L – R) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the NATO Summit on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images

Sullivan defended NATO’s decision to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance without formally inviting it to join. Immediate membership, while fighting still raged in Ukraine, "would have meant NATO's at war with Russia," he said.



On Tuesday the military alliance took steps to speed Ukraine's eventual membership, but only after "members agree and conditions are met."



Allies announced arms packages for Ukraine worth more than $1 billion over the summit’s first two days.

“Once again, I am grateful for every piece of weapon, especially for long-range weapons,” Zelensky said after meeting with French President Emmanel Macron.

"The summit results are good, but if there was an invitation, they would be perfect," Zelensky stressed later.