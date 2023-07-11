US Students Fell Further Behind Academically Despite Efforts To Catch Up After COVID

COVID-spurred learning losses continued to persist throughout the past school year among elementary and middle school students across the country, with gaps even widening in some grades compared to pre-pandemic trends, new analysis shows.

Results of a study released Tuesday by NWEA, a non-profit research organization that develops tests, show most students now need an average of four and a half months of mathematics and another four and a half months of reading instruction to rebound and meet levels set by their pre-pandemic peers.

“COVID-19 may no longer be an emergency, but we are very much still dealing with the fallout from the crisis," Karyn Lewis, co-author of the study and director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA, said in a statement.

"These data reiterate that recovery will not be linear, easy, or quick and we cannot take our foot off the gas pedal."

NWEA analyzed data from 6.7 million American public school students in grades 3 through 8 during the 2022-2023 school year.

"While students grew academically in the 2022-23 school year, achievement gains fell short of pre-pandemic trends in most grades, with the exception of the youngest students who bucked this trend and made above average achievement gains," NWEA reported.

In some grades, that gap "widened slightly," the organization said.

Results also showed students across demographics are behind the pre-pandemic learning trends, but NWEA anticipates the road to recovery "will be longer still for historically marginalized students."

The challenge facing educators now is how exactly schools can go about providing that needed, additional instruction, NWEA says.

The necessary, extra nine months cannot be crammed into a school year, and short-term interventions will fall short of covering the necessary ground, according to the organization.

"While many districts are offering academic programs this summer, these programs are typically offered to a small share of students and do not include enough additional instruction to catch up the average student, let alone the students who have been most affected by the pandemic," the study concluded.

The report goes on to say it will be "next to impossible" for districts to build in the extra time in the classroom before federal funding for COVID-related learning loss — some $122 billion — expires next year.

The solution, rather, requires "a sustained and comprehensive effort spread over several years," NWEA wrote.

"Scaling interventions takes significant time and resources, and we know the hard work of educators often takes years to show up in test results,” Lindsay Dworkin, senior vice president of Policy and Government Affairs at NWEA, said in a statement.

“One year from the expiration of the federal education relief funds, which have supported so much of their vital efforts thus far, policymakers and leaders throughout the education ecosystem must renew their commitment to recovery," Dworkin added.