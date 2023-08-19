US Steeling for What Could Be Furious Hurricane Hilary’s ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ - The Messenger
US Steeling for What Could Be Furious Hurricane Hilary’s ‘Catastrophic Flooding’

San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Las Vegas could be at major risk

Published
Mary Papenfuss
Nervous Southern Californians and desert dwellers of Arizona and Nevada were beginning to post photos on social media Friday night of mounting dust storms, ominous lightning, rain and odd cloud formations as they steeled for what could be the first hurricane to hit the region in 84 years.

Hurricane Hilary — if it survives — isn't expected to make landfall in Baja until early Sunday, the National Hurricane Center predicted in its Friday night update.

But when it strikes, it threatens to bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding over Baja, California, and the Southwestern US into next week," warned the Hurricane Center.

Parts of Southern California and Nevada could see 3 to 6 inches of rain and up to 10 inches in just hours in some places, the center said.

Hilary is already a powerful Category 4 storm packing 130 mph sustained winds and increasingly wild weather ahead of it.

It could first trigger torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana as it churns off Mexico's Baja.

Serious flooding could also rock California, as well as Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Los Angeles was very close Friday to a magenta swath on Hurricane Center map marking an area with a 70% chance of "flash flooding." San Diego, Palm Springs and Las Vegas are also considered at high risk.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Friday that 100 state National Guard troops will be deployed to southern Nevada, which may see significant flooding, CNN reported.

President Biden said at a Friday news conference that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has already positioned personnel and supplies to respond in Southern California or other parts of the region, if needed.

Friday afternoon there were signs that the building storm may have been deteriorating, but it picked up power again later.

It's the the first ever Tropical Storm Watch for Southern California, the first ever High Risk for excessive rainfall for SoCal, and it could be the first hurricane to make it into SoCal since 1939.

New Zealand meteorologist Ben Noll predicted that water will be Hilary's biggest threat

"Atmospheric moisture will exceed record levels in Southern California," he warned in a tweet. Flooding could be "devastating," he added, with "landslides washing away homes, rivers & streams turning into torrents, and significant risks to life and property."

