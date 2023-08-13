US Soldier Who Killed Wife, Dumped Her Body Down Storm Drain Made Bogus Pleas on Facebook for Help Finding Her, Cops Say

A soldier with the U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder after falsely reporting his wife missing last week.

21-year-old Saria Hildabrand, an Alaskan National Guard combat medic, was first reported missing on August 7 according to the Anchorage Police Department. In a Friday update, police revealed that her husband, Zarrius Hildabrand, also 21, had been taken into custody and “remanded at the Anchorage Jail.

Zarrius Hildabrand, who is a 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team cannon crewmember, reportedly contacted authorities to say that Saria was missing on Monday evening. He even later posted on his social media asking for help in locating her just days before he was arrested.

Saria was then found dead in a storm drain with a gunshot wound to her head according to a police incident report cited by the Anchorage Daily News. Her body was reportedly found nearby the apartment she shared with her husband.

Zarrius was the last person to see Saria alive and was the one to report her missing. Zarrius also reportedly assisted his wife’s mother in looking for Saria.

“He walked around for hours with me searching for my daughter knowing that she was dead.” Meredith Barney, Saria’s mother, told the Anchorage Daily News on the day her son-in-law was arrested. “He lied to me multiple times and tried to play it off like he was a concerned husband.”

Detectives had reportedly searched the couple's apartment after Saria went missing and noted that Zarius refused to let police look underneath a mattress located in the home. A neighbor in the area told cops that he had heard a gunshot in the early morning hours of Sunday according to Alaska Public Media.

After obtaining a search warrant and returning to the apartment, police searched the bed to discover that it was “saturated by human blood” according to a charging document.

“There was so much blood on the mattress that the blood soaked through onto the carpet and into the wood frame,” the document added. Blood was also reportedly discovered in the home’s bathroom and bathtub.

Cops say that Zarrius’ credit card purchase history showed that he bought cleaning supplies and a large wheeled trash can the week his wife went missing. That trashcan was later discovered and contained traces of blood.

Zarrius appeared in court on Friday, according to Anchorage Public Media where he didn’t say much besides telling the judge he could not afford a lawyer. He has been charged with two counts of murder and evidence tampering.

The judge reportedly set Zarrius’ bail at $500,000 cash.