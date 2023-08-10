US Said Guatemala’s Lawlessness, Instability Offers ‘Unique Opportunity’ for Gunmakers: Report

Amid a rising murder rate in Guatemala, the U.S. Commerce Department has identified the Latin American country as a "unique opportunity" for American gun manufacturers, despite concerns from Congressional lawmakers that U.S. gun exports are fueling the violence, according to a new report from Bloomberg Businessweek.

Since 2020, Guatemala has seen its number of homicides rise year-over-year, reversing an 11-year downward trend. Over that same period, Guatemala has also become the top destination for US-produced semiautomatic firearms in the region, according to the report.

Those changes followed a Trump-era regulatory maneuver that shifted responsibility for firearm exports from the State Dept. to the Commerce Dept. three years ago -- a change that has so far remained in place under the Biden Administration, Bloomberg reported.

The outlet's analysis of trade data found the rise in American firearm sales to Guatemala was among the steepest of any nation, with the import of semiautomatic weapons jumping from an annual average of 3,600 in the 2010s to nearly 20,000 in 2022.

One Commerce report providing analysis to potential gun exporters identifies the safety and security market as a "best prospect industry sector" in Guatemala, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet reported drug trafficking, gang activity and the rise of private security companies have all bolstered demand for firearms, handing American exporters “a unique opportunity to showcase their safety and security solutions,” according to the department report.

With help from the Commerce Dept., Oscar Grazioso was among a group of Guatemalan gun importers who attended the largest trade show for gunmakers in the U.S. in Las Vegas earlier this year, Bloomberg reported.

Grazioso said the "delegation from Guatemala is one of the biggest in Vegas."

“They’re always trying to make it easier for us,” his brother Renzo told Bloomberg, referring to officials in Commerce.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council has identified rising violence in the Central American nation as a factor fueling the surge of migrants now fleeing Guatemala for the United States.

Democratic lawmakers raised concerns in September that Commerce officials are failing to consider crime and the protection of human rights when issuing gun exports, as required by law.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the group wrote the department was essentially “padding the gun industry’s profits while putting deadly weapons in the hands of corrupt actors around the world," according to Bloomberg.

The lawmakers sought answers by late October for questions about how many licenses were denied because of concerns over human rights, but the department never responded and has ignored repeated requests since, the outlet reported.

“Secretary Raimondo’s lack of transparency on gun exports is deeply concerning and raises serious questions about whether the Commerce Department’s actions align with President Biden’s gun safety priorities," Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement to Bloomberg Businessweek.

Rep. Norma Torres, a California Democrat who was born in Guatemala, is one of several lawmakers who have drafted legislation seeking to place firearms exports back under the control of the State Dept., Bloomberg reported.

“The Commerce Department, they have a different mission—to sell, sell, sell American-made products,” Torres told Bloomberg.

Firearms, she said, are "one American-made product that should not be pushed upon countries like Guatemala, where we are seeing a mass exodus of primarily women and children because they’re fleeing a government that has failed to answer to their basic needs."