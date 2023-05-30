The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    US Sanctions Chinese and Mexican Entities in Attempt to Curb Fentanyl Overdoses: Report

    Seventeen individuals and entities targeted for involvement in counterfeit pill production

    Published |Updated
    Elizabeth Urban
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty

    The ongoing rise in hospitalizations due to fentanyl has prompted the U.S. to enforce sanctions on 17 entities and individuals from China and Mexico. These parties are implicated in enabling the production of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

    The U.S. Treasury Department, according to a Reuters report, stated on Tuesday that the sanctioned parties were involved in selling pill press machinery. This equipment can be used to apply counterfeit trade markings to illicitly produced pills, which are frequently mixed with fentanyl and destined for the United States.

    Earlier this year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths in the United States, which is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, have tripled from 2016 to 2021.

    Brian Nelson, the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, stated, "The Treasury's sanctions target each stage of the lethal supply chain fueling the upsurge in fentanyl poisonings and fatalities nationwide."

    Read More

    "Counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl constitute a leading cause of these deaths, devastating thousands of American families each year. We remain committed to using all authorities against enablers of illicit drug production to disrupt this deadly global production and counter the threat posed by these drugs."

    U.S. officials told Reuters that the United States has turned to Beijing for help in staunching the illicit distribution of precursor chemicals for fentanyl, but Chinese entities have been reluctant to help as ties between the countries remain tense.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.