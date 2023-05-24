US Remains Under ‘Heightened Threat’ Alert Over Domestic and Foreign Terror Concerns

The United States remains under a "heightened threat" for domestic and foreign terrorism, according to a renewed advisory released by the Department of Homeland Security released Wednesday.

The designation is driven in part by recent mass shootings in Texas and Tennessee, as well as alleged incidents involving white supremacists in recent months.

The advisory, in effect through Nov. 24, is the latest from the DHS, which has continually renewed the warning since at least 2021.

"Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland," the department stated.

"Both domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and those associated with foreign terrorist organizations continue to attempt to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland, including through violent extremist messaging and online calls for violence."

The DHS said several factors could prompt individuals to commit violence in the coming months, including the 2024 general election cycle, legislative and other political issues, and judicial decisions.

"Likely targets of potential violence include US critical infrastructure, faith-based institutions, individuals or events associated with the LGBTQIA+ community, schools, racial and ethnic minorities, and government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement," the bulletin states.

The advisory comes as the nation experiences mass shootings at a record pace this year.

Earlier this month, a neo-Nazi opened fire at a mall in Allen, Texas, killing eight people and wounding seven others before the gunman was shot by police.

The DHS advisory also cited the mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, in March that left six people dead.

The bulletin also pointed to alleged crimes involving white supremacist ideology, including an incident in March where a man allegedly attempted to burn down an Ohio church, apparently because of its plans to hold drag-themed events.

Foreign terrorist organizations, meanwhile, are continuing to use media to "call for lone offender attacks in the West, condemn US foreign policy, and attempt to expand their reach and grow global support networks," DHS said.

"Most recently, in January 2023, an individual from Maine who was inspired by a variety of foreign terrorist content was charged with federal crimes for an attack on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square."

In response to the ongoing heightened threat, the DHS and FBI continue to share intelligence across the government and with the public, and DHS provides multiple resources for communities and different organizations online, the agency said.

"We conduct recurring threat briefings with private sector, state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus partners, including to inform security planning efforts," DHS said.

"DHS remains committed to working with our partners to identify and prevent all forms of targeted violence and terrorism, and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe."