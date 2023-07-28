US-Netherlands Women’s World Cup Game Sets Viewership Record - The Messenger
US-Netherlands Women’s World Cup Game Sets Viewership Record

The match between the US women's national soccer team and the Netherlands ended in a draw

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan scored to bring the U.S. to a draw against the Netherlands.Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

The US women’s national soccer team’s World Cup match against the Netherlands on Wednesday made some history.

With 6.43 million people who tuned in across platforms, the event is the most-watched group stage match ever for an English-language broadcast, according to Fox Sports.

The match — which aired at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday — was an opportunity for the Netherlands to settle the score, after losing to the US in 2019 during the World Cup final. By the end of play, both teams were tied, demonstrating the strength of the Dutch team, as previously reported by The Messenger.

The event peaked at 8.45 million viewers, Fox Sports said. Earlier this month, 6.26 million viewers tuned in to watch the US women’s team take on Vietnam.

Next up for the US women is Portugal, with the final group stage match set for Tuesday Aug. 1 -- at the less viewer-friendly hour of 3 a.m. ET.

