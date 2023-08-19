US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s Path

The U.S. Navy is moving a dozen carriers and ships at bases in Southern California out to sea as Hurricane Hilary, churning as a Category 4 storm off Mexico's Baja California, is expected to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to the southwest United States, according to a report.

The vessels will be moved from Naval Bases Coronado, San Diego and Point Loma, NBC 7 in San Diego reported.

The Navy also plans to remove all of its aircraft in Coronado and El Centro.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is expected to be moved on Saturday, the report said.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is among the aircraft carriers and ships the US Navy is moving out to sea as Hurricane Hilary bears down on Southern California. U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The USS Abraham Lincoln will remain in San Diego.

Roughly 10 other ships will be moved to open water and their personnel will also be deployed, the report said, noting that most flight operations will be suspended.

Hilary, which continued to gain strength on Friday as it churned off the Baja peninsula, is expected to slam into Southern California Saturday evening, the first tropical storm to hit the region in 84 years.

The storm could dump more than a year's worth of rain on three states — California, Arizona and Nevada — as it makes its way north.