Secretary of Defense confirms US Army Soldier in North Korean Custody After ‘Willfully’ Crossing Border

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Tuesday that an American soldier has been detained after intentionally crossing the border into North Korea.

The incident happened Tuesday at Panmunjom, the Joint Security Area (JSA) that separates North and South Korea.

"There's a lot that we're still trying to learn," Austin told reporters. "But all we do know is that one of our service members who was on tour willfully and without authorization crossed the military demarcation line. We believe that he is in DPRK (North Korean) custody."

Austin said that the Department of Defense was investigating and contacting the soldier's family. "In terms of my concern, I'm absolutely foremost concerned about the welfare of a troop," he said.

U.S. officials told CBS News that the soldier in question was Private Travis King, who was supposed to be headed back to the U.S. for disciplinary reasons. Austin did not confirm the identity of the soldier nor the report of pending disciplinary measures.

The report said the soldier was scheduled to travel on a recent flight to the U.S. but did not get on the plane. After going through airport security, the soldier somehow returned and managed to join a tour group before "willfully" crossing into North Korea, officials told CBS News.

The United Nations Command, which operates the zone, announced the incident on Twitter early on Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the tweet stated.

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

Panmunjom, located inside the 154-mile-long Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula, was created at the close of the Korean War. Bloodshed and gunfire have occasionally occurred there, but it has also been a venue for numerous talks and a popular tourist spot.

The United Nations Command conducts an orientation program that provides access to specific areas within the DMZ in order to educate on armistice conditions.

The program allows Koreans, foreign tourists and other visitors to learn about the Korean War and Armistice Agreement while observing the conditions within the southern half of the DMZ.

North Korea's state media didn't report on the border incident Tuesday.

Tuesday's border crossing came amid high tensions over North Korea's missile tests. Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said the Biden administration has repeatedly invited North Korea to talks about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula but had no direct communication with the DPRK.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had visited South Korea on Saturday.