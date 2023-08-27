Three Marines Dead After US Military Aircraft Crashes in Australia During Training Exercises
A military aircraft with at least 20 U.S. soldiers on board crashed in Australia during training exercises, killing at least three Marines, officials said.
Three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the mainland city of Darwin for hospital treatment after the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed around 9:30 a.m., a statement from the Marines said.
“Recovery efforts are ongoing,” the statement said, adding the cause of the crash was under investigation.
A U.S. military official reported to Australian air traffic controllers a “significant fire in the vicinity of the crash site,” according to an audio recording of the conversation broadcast by Nine News television.
An aviation tracker reported that an "RAAF C-130 has been circling the area for some time, and a Careflight helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft are also on scene."
"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defense personnel" and Australian personnel "were not involved," the Australian Defence Force said in a statement.
The crash occurred during the Northern Territory's largest Australian-led military exercise, the Predators Run.
The exercise includes 2,500 soldiers, including 500 US marines.
The drills were canceled following the crash.
