The U.S. government is pleading with foreign countries to think carefully about how they use a new global climate disaster fund.
The Loss and Damage Fund was developed at last year’s COP27 climate conference in Egypt and responds to a long-standing request from developing nations to aid with expenses from “loss and damage,” the costs associated with recovery after a country suffers climate-related disaster.
The fund should target the most vulnerable countries and focus on areas not already covered by development banks or emergency relief funds, State Department officials told Reuters.
The U.S. is a member of a 24-country committee that is designing the fund’s structure and its implementation ahead of this year’s climate conference in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. Washington originally proposed a two-year review period to study inefficiencies of previous climate finance arrangements before implementing the new fund but abandoned those plans going along with the consensus adopted at COP27.
“We don't really want redundancy with existing funds, because that's not an effective and efficient way to deal with the issue,” Sue Biniaz, deputy special envoy for climate at the State Department, told Reuters.
