US-Iran Prisoner Deal a Rare Breakthrough – Can It Lead to Others?

This week’s surprise deal to free five Iranian-Americans from Iranian prison in exchange for the release of billions in dollars in frozen assets was a rare diplomatic breakthrough in an otherwise bleak period for U.S.-Iran relations. If the Americans do return home–the five have been transferred from prison to house arrest pending the completion of some complex financial transactions–it would ease one of the main sources of tension in the fraught U.S.-Iran relationship.

The breakthrough also comes at a time when the relationship, never exactly friendly, is as tense as it has ever been. The U.S. military is currently considering a plan to station armed personnel on board commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz–a key shipping route between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula–in response to a series of Iranian ship seizures. Tensions in the strait are as high as they’ve been since the 1980s “tanker war,” when U.S. and Iranian ships engaged in direct naval combat. The U.S. has already begun deploying thousands of Marines as well as fighter jets to the region, in direct response to the Iranian threat.

Iran’s nuclear program also continues to race ahead. UN inspectors say the country now has 15 times the amount of enriched uranium it did in 2018, when the U.S. pulled out of an internationally negotiated nuclear deal. Iran is now believed to have enough fissile material to build several nuclear bombs, though it has not yet taken steps to do so.

U.S. officials also believe Iran is arming its proxy militias in Syria as part of an effort, in cooperation with Russia and Bashar al-Assad’s regime, to drive U.S. troops from the region. Iran is also deepening its military cooperation with Russia, most notably by selling hundreds of the drones used to attack Ukrainian cities.

These are difficult, even dangerous issues, and Bilal Saab, a former Pentagon official now with the Middle East Institute, said the prisoner deal - however promising - is unlikely to resolve them.

“I simply do not see the connection,” he told the Messenger. “The prisoners issue will always be at the top, or almost near the top of the U.S. government’s priorities. And the Iranians are obviously getting something in return. On this issue, there is room for pragmatic cooperation, but it’s compartmentalized. In no way does it affect other areas in the relationship that are tense and potentially heading toward a confrontation.”

But there may also be reasons for cautious optimism.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has slowed its uranium enrichment activities, which could potentially make it easier to resume nuclear talks in coming months. Both these developments came after several weeks of U.S.-Iran talks in Oman on both the prisoner and nuclear issues. Officials have also said they’ve seen a decrease in Iranian proxy activity in Syria since these talks began.

“It may be safer to view this as a one-off,” Jonathan Lord, a former Pentagon and Congressional staffer now at the Center for a New American Security, told The Messenger, referring to the prisoner deal. “But there’s no question that administration officials were very clear in their talks in Oman about what would happen if things didn’t get better. And perhaps we are starting to see some of the fruits of those talks coming to bear now.”

Slow diplomacy

Asked Friday about reports that Iran’s enrichment activities had slowed, National Security Council John Kirby said, “We're not in active negotiations about the nuclear program, but certainly those sorts of steps, if they were to be true, would be welcome.” He added: “We're not focused on that right now.”

President Joe Biden came into office pledging to renegotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran halted its enrichment activities in exchange for sanctions relief. But progress on those negotiations was slow, and it stalled almost entirely by the fall of 2022, when nationwide protests broke out following the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Any potential agreement will face serious political headwinds. The Biden administration has been more focused on a potential deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and a new deal with Iran, which the Israeli government strongly opposes, could complicate those efforts.

“I would not expect the administration to push on a limited deal with the Iranians that could jeopardize something that’s much bigger in their minds,” said Saab.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks in Tehran on December 27, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

The administration may also be reluctant to make major concessions to Iran heading into a presidential election year, in which Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates are sure to accuse them of being soft on Iran. (Former Vice President Mike Pence slammed this week’s prisoner deal as the “largest ransom payment in American history.”)

Lord also said that given the wide range of issues dividing the U.S. and Iran, “there's probably much less appetite for a straight return [to the nuclear deal] at this point, if we can't somehow link it to wider Iranian behavior.”

On the Iranian side, there may also be little interest in a comprehensive agreement, given how far the nuclear program has already advanced.

“There’s no rush for them,” Hussein Banai, a professor at Indiana University and expert on U.S.-Iran relations, told The Messenger. “They’ve brought themselves up to the nuclear threshold and they’ll be happy to just stay there and see what concessions they can extract.”

Iran’s leaders are also likely keeping an eye on the upcoming U.S. presidential election, knowing that, as happened in 2018, any deal negotiated now could be thrown out by a new Republican president.

“They really got burned last time around with Trump, they don't want to repeat the same mistake again,” Banai said.

Stalemate–but for how long?

In this context, Banai sees the prisoner deal as “part and parcel of the default mode of this relationship has always been, which is stalemate.”

Iran has consistently avoided any steps that would lead to either a dramatic opening to the west, or a state of complete international isolation that would leave the regime destitute. And prisoner exchanges–from the 1979 U.S. embassy hostage crisis to the release of four American prisoners, including Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, in 2016 have long been a feature of that stalemate.

For now, this uneasy state of affairs looks set to continue, though there’s no shortage of potential flashpoints–from naval confrontations in the Strait of Hormuz to proxy battles in Syria, to an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear program–that could turn the stalemate into something far more dangerous.