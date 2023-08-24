US Intelligence Believes Prigozhin Was Assassinated, Possibly by a Bomb on His Plane: Report

Preliminary US intelligence suggests that Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was assassinated, possibly by a bomb planted aboard his private jet, according to a report Thursday.
Stressing that information is still being gathered, US officials told the Wall Street Journal on condition of anonymity that it appears Prigozhin’s jet was downed by a bomb aboard the craft or some other form of sabotage.
The intelligence does not suggest that the jet was hit by a surface-to-air missile, the officials said.
The US assessment that Prigozhin was killed intentionally echoes findings shared with BBC News by British defense officials, who said that Russia’s FSB domestic intelligence agency was likely behind the crash.
Prigozhin’s private jet rapidly plummeted from the sky on Wednesday, crashing in a fiery wreck in a rural area north of Moscow.
All 10 people aboard were killed.
Though the remains of at least some of the plane’s occupants were said to have been “severely disfigured,” a Wagner commander purportedly identified Prigozhin’s body in a morgue, recognizing the warlord’s partial lack of a ring finger.
Though his Wagner mercenaries were once a key component of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prigozhin turned on Russian military leadership in June.
The mutinous forces drove to within a short distance of Moscow, before standing down.
Prigozhin was exiled to Belarus, though many — including CIA Director William Burns — voiced doubts that President Vladimir Putin was content to move on.
Putin publicly acknowledged Prigozhin’s death for the first time on Thursday, sending condolences to his family and those of the other nine people aboard the jet.
