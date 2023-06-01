US Imposes Sanctions on Sudan After Ceasefire Violation

The White House announced economic sanctions and visa restrictions against warring parties in Sudan Thursday, after both sides appeared to violate an internationally negotiated ceasefire.

The truce was supposed to last until June 3 — it was an extension of a prior ceasefire that broke down after air strikes and other violence, particularly in the Darfur region and the capital, Khartoum. Sudanese military factions ultimately agree to extend the truce for five more days.

"The failure of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to abide by the ceasefire only further deepens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face a protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of the security forces," Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser said in a statement.

The conflict between Sudan's Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been since raging mid-April.

More than a million people have been displaced because of the crisis, according to the UN Refugee Agency. The official death toll stands at 730, but relief organization have said the figure could be much higher.

The Treasury Department issued a statement on Thursday identifying four Sudanese companies that would be affected by the sanctions — two affiliated with the SAF, and two with the RSF.

"We are cutting off key financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply, and wage war in Sudan,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

President Joe Biden had already imposed more limited sanctions against Sudan on May 4, measures against "persons determined to have engaged or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan."

In his statement, Sullivan insisted that the U.S. would continue to assist with mediation and what it called "transition to democracy" efforts.