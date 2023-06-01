The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    US Imposes Sanctions on Sudan After Ceasefire Violation

    A truce was broken for the second time - in a conflict that has killed hundreds of people and displaced more than a million others

    Mariana Labbate
    Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum, as violence between two rival Sudanese generals continues, on May 17, 2023. Khartoum was again rocked by battles on May 17, more than a month into a brutal war that has made more than half of the already impoverished country in need of aid, according to the United Nations. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

    The White House announced economic sanctions and visa restrictions against warring parties in Sudan Thursday, after both sides appeared to violate an internationally negotiated ceasefire.

    The truce was supposed to last until June 3 — it was an extension of a prior ceasefire that broke down after air strikes and other violence, particularly in the Darfur region and the capital, Khartoum. Sudanese military factions ultimately agree to extend the truce for five more days.

    "The failure of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to abide by the ceasefire only further deepens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face a protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of the security forces," Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser said in a statement.

    The conflict between Sudan's Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been since raging mid-April.

    More than a million people have been displaced because of the crisis, according to the UN Refugee Agency. The official death toll stands at 730, but relief organization have said the figure could be much higher.

    The Treasury Department issued a statement on Thursday identifying four Sudanese companies that would be affected by the sanctions — two affiliated with the SAF, and two with the RSF.

    "We are cutting off key financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply, and wage war in Sudan,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

    President Joe Biden had already imposed more limited sanctions against Sudan on May 4, measures against "persons determined to have engaged or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan."

    In his statement, Sullivan insisted that the U.S. would continue to assist with mediation and what it called "transition to democracy" efforts.

