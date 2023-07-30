US Hunting Chinese Malware Threatening American Military: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

US Hunting Chinese Malware Threatening American Military: Report

The risk has been addressed in Situation Room meetings, and shared with members of Congress, lawmakers, governors and utility companies

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Biden administration has launched an army of experts to track down formidable Chinese malware believed hidden in networks controlling power, communications systems and water supplies that feed military bases in America and around the world, several sources have told the New York Times.

Discovery of the malicious code inserted by hackers thought to be working for the People’s Liberation Army may be designed to disrupt American military operations in the event of a conflict — including if Beijing moves against Taiwan in the future, the Times reported.

The malware is essentially “a ticking time bomb” for the military, one congressional staffer told the newspaper.

But it also represents threats to homes across the nation, many of which rely on some of the same systems hit by the malware, experts warn.

Read More

Signs of the malicious computer code were first publicly reported in May. That's when Microsoft detected shadowy computer code in telecommunications systems in Guam, site of a huge American air base, and elsewhere in the United States.

But it's far worse than first indications, sources told the Times.

An investigation has already been ongoing for more than a year, and the malware appears to have spread throughout several essential systems, and across an expansive geographical area, including abroad, according to source.

Computer hacker.
Computer hacker. (Getty mages Bill Hinton)Bill Hinton/Getty Images

The threat has been discussed in a number of Situation Room meetings, and shared with members of Congress, as well as with some governors and utility companies across the country, according to the Times.

The White House responded to questions from the newspaper with a broad statement that it was vigorously committed to protecting the nation, including from cyber threats.

It didn't mention China or malware.

“The Biden administration is working relentlessly to defend the United States from any disruptions to our critical infrastructure, including by coordinating interagency efforts to protect water systems, pipelines, rail and aviation systems, among others,” said Adam Hodge, acting spokesman for the National Security Council.

After the Times article was published Saturday the Chinese embassy in Washington issued a statement denying that it engages in hacking, and accused America of being a far larger offender.

“We have always firmly opposed and cracked down on all forms of cyberattacking in accordance with the law,” said embassy spokesman Haoming Ouyang.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.