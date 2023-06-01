US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with Russia

The United States is partially suspending participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty with Russia, in retaliation for a similar move announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February. It’s the latest sign of a breakdown in communication and cooperation between the world’s largest nuclear powers during a time of heightened tension over the war in Ukraine.

According to a fact sheet published by the State Department on Thursday, the U.S. will stop providing Russia with information about the status and location of its missiles and launchers, as required by the treaty. The U.S. will also revoke the visas of Russia’s New START inspectors, who previously would have been permitted to visit U.S. facilities. On a call with reporters Thursday, senior administration officials said that while the information both countries maintain on each other’s nuclear forces under the agreement has been important in maintaining confidence and avoiding miscalculation, it only works if the information is shared both ways.

“The unilateral provision of information in aggregate over a long period of time could provide Russia with an information advantage regarding our nuclear forces, which could lead to misperception or false confidence or result in instability,” said one U.S. official. “I think that’s a good reason to end [the notifications] and return to some semblance of reciprocity.”

Another official added, “We've always historically been able to compartmentalize arms control from disagreements or tensions in the bilateral relationship. What's troubling is that today that compartmentalization is no longer there.”

Officials say the U.S. will continue to abide by the central planks of the treaty, which include limits on the number of strategic nuclear warheads and nuclear-assigned ballistic missiles, launches and bombers maintained by both countries. The U.S. will also continue to notify Russia of some of its nuclear activities, such as intercontinental ballistic missile launches, which are covered under older agreements.

New START, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, is - as its name suggests - an update of a landmark treaty signed by the U.S. and the Soviet Union. New START was signed in 2010 by Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev and extended for another five years in early 2021, the last major diplomatic breakthrough between the U.S. and Russia before the invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, the treaty is due to expire in 2026. If it is allowed to lapse, that would leave the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals under no treaty limits for the first time in decades.