US Forest Service Owns Up To Causing Massive Wildfire - The Messenger
News.
US Forest Service Owns Up To Causing Massive Wildfire

The fire burned across more than 60 square miles

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
JWPlayer

The U.S. Forest Service admitted to starting a major wildfire that burned more than 60 square miles, according to a report published on Monday.

The report follows a lengthy investigation into the 2022 Cerro Pelado fire that nearly reached the city of Los Alamos, New Mexico. At the time, Los Alamos schools closed and residents prepared for evacuation, though the flames eventually tapered off.

The wildfire was traced back to a controlled burn of forest debris conducted by the Forest Service. The fire continued to burn undetected under wet snow, with no visible signs of smoke or flames for months, according to Southwestern Regional Forester Michiko Martin.

Cerro Pelado Fire
The US Forest Service admitted to starting the Cerro Pelado Fire.Aveffinix/Wikimedia Commons
The Associated Press reported that the incident has attracted criticism from New Mexico politicians, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. She expressed her outrage over the U.S. Forest Service's negligence, which she said "caused this destruction."

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich also shared his thoughts on the situation. "The warming climate is making our forests more vulnerable to catastrophic wildfires. That's a reality that our Forest Service can and must urgently respond to when deciding when and how to conduct prescribed burns," he stated. "We cannot catch up to this reality if it takes nearly a year to even make the findings on the Cerro Pelado Fire public."

Last spring, the Forest Service halted all planned burns to review policies and procedures. There have since been some adjustments, such as monitoring burns using handheld thermal devices and drones that can detect heat.

