US Embassy in Dublin Warns Tourists to Avoid Walking Alone, Monitor Alcohol Consumption

Recent attacks on U.S. citizens in Ireland have prompted the U.S. embassy in Dublin to issue a warning to Americans in the country.

The Tuesday alert includes not walking alone, monitoring alcohol consumption, avoidance of wearing headphones or earpieces, and keeping a low profile.

The embassy sent the warning after a 57-year-old American named Stephen Termini was assaulted by a group of youths on July 19 in Dublin.

"With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media, the US Embassy in Dublin reminds US citizens to exercise good personal security practices while traveling," reads the alert.

Termini, a native of Buffalo, New York, was reportedly kicked and beaten by a group of young men, the BBC reported. A teenage boy has already faced a preliminary hearing at a Children’s Court and will appear before another court next week.

Garda, Ireland, police Getty Images

That was just one of several incidents where Americans were targeted for assault on the streets of Ireland of late, particularly in the country’s capital.

A woman was assaulted in the Temple Bar area Monday and was taken to a hospital. Another man was hospitalized after getting robbed and seriously injured on Jervis Street the next day, per the BBC.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he would meet with local Police Commissioner Drew Harris to work on curbing street crime, something that’s ramped up since the COVID-19 pandemic and is yet to return to normal levels.

"We have to fix that because it's a basic entitlement that people should feel safe walking at night in our towns and cities," Varadkar said, per the BBC.

Varadkar added the country plans to add 1,000 more new police officers to its force, but that it’s "going to be difficult" to reach that number.