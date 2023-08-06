US Dispatched Warships to Alaska in Response to ‘Provocative’ Chinese, Russian Naval Patrols

The U.S. dispatched 4 warships and a plane off Alaska last week as China and Russia conducted a "highly provocative" joint naval patrol in the area.

The Russian and Chinese flotilla of 11 ships appeared to be the largest to approach US territory, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Brent Sadler, a retired Navy captain and senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told the Journal that the ships' proximity to Alaska was “highly provocative,” especially given the war in Ukraine and political tensions between the U.S. and China.

The foreign patrol traveled close to Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, but never entered U.S. territorial waters, according to American officials, the newspaper reported.

A spokesman for the U.S. Northern Command confirmed that Russia and China had carried out a combined naval patrol near Alaska, but didn’t specify the number of ships or their precise location.

"The patrol remained in international waters and was not considered a threat,” the command said.

The U.S. response consisted of 4 destroyers and a Poseidon P-8 patrol airplane.

Liu Pengyu, a Chinese Embassy spokesman, said that the large, joint patrol operation was routine and not in direct response to any prior events.

“According to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, naval vessels of the two countries have recently conducted joint maritime patrols in relevant waters in the western and northern Pacific Ocean," he said in a statement.

"This action is not targeted at any third party and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation,” the statement added.

Alaska's Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan both issued statements following the incident.

“This is a stark reminder of Alaska’s proximity to both China and Russia, as well as the essential role our state plays in our national defense and territorial sovereignty," Murkowski said.

"Incursions like this are why we are working so hard to secure funding and resources to expand our military’s capacity and capabilities in Alaska, and why our colleagues must join us in supporting those investments," she emphasized.

Sullivan warned of the power behind the leaders of Russia and China.

“The incursion by 11 Chinese and Russian warships operating together – off the coast of Alaska – is yet another reminder that we have entered a new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators in Beijing and Moscow,” he warned.

He added that the American response "sends a strong message to Xi Jinping and Putin that the United States will not hesitate to protect and defend our vital national interests in Alaska.”