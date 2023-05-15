US Diners Divided Over Increasing Dog-Friendly Restaurant Policies

According to The Associated Press, a growing demand for "dogs allowed" policies at restaurants has emerged in the past year. However, the official US government guidance permitting these establishments to accommodate diners' pets isn't universally welcomed.

Nearly half of all US states already permit dogs at outdoor dining venues, separate from the ADA legislation for service animals at restaurants. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced a new regulation in late 2022, enabling restaurants to host pet dogs, provided they receive local regulatory approval.

The American Pet Products Association reports an increase in pet-owning households across the US, rising from 85 million in 2019 to nearly 87 million this year. Additionally, Yelp has seen a 58% surge in searches for "dogs allowed" businesses between May 2021 and May 2023.

"Millennials and Generation Z, who share deep bonds with their pets, are more likely to frequent and prefer pet-friendly businesses," said Steven Feldman, president of the Human Animal Bond Research Institute.

San Francisco's Zazie restaurant offers a dog-friendly perk: diners who bring their dogs on Mondays receive $10 off a bottle of wine. Co-owner Megan Cornelius says, "People enjoy bringing their dog out with them. It's great for business."

However, not all diners share this enthusiasm. New York-based food blogger, Tracy Chiu Parisi, expressed her discomfort about dining alongside other people's pets. "I'd prefer enjoying my meal without worrying about fleas, pet hair, and entitled dogs and their owners," she said.

In response to similar concerns, The Salty Dog Cafe in Hilton Head, South Carolina, revised its dog-friendly outdoor policy, established in 1987. They created a designated patio for diners with dogs, sans table service, to curb issues like barking, fighting, and dogs taking food from children's plates. "We love dogs at Salty Dog, but we are primarily a restaurant for humans," said the cafe's COO, Tim Stearns.

The FDA mandates that any restaurant permitting dogs in outdoor dining areas follow guidelines to ensure hygiene and safety. These include keeping pets restrained, posting signage about the presence of dogs, and preventing cross-contamination between dishes used for dogs and humans.