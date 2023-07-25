US Coin to Feature ‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz

The United States Mint this month released the design of a quarter that will feature Cuban-American singer Celia Cruz.

She is one of five women being honored when the coins are released in 2024 as part of the American Women Quarters Program.

Other coins will feature Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a Civil War surgeon, Pauli Murray, a poet, activist and Episcopal priest,and Zitkala-Ša, a political activist for Native Americans’ rights.

Cruz was a cultural icon known as “The Queen of Salsa.”

She was one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century and was awarded five Grammy awards, a National Medal of Arts and a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

Cruz was born in Havana in 1925. She died in 2003 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The coin features her signature slogan “¡AZÚCAR!”, which means “sugar”.

“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives, and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson.

“The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins which are like small works of art in your pocket.”

The 2023 American Women Quarters Program coins US Mint

The American Women Quarters Program started in 2022 and features coins with reverse designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women.

The program runs through 2025 with five new quarter designs each year.