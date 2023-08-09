US Cluster Bombs Help Ukrainian Forces Break Through Russian Defense: Report

Controversial American cluster munitions are giving Ukrainian troops new opportunities in their campaign to reclaim Russian-held territory after weeks of halting progress, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The U.S. cluster shells, which pour dozens of smaller bomblets or grenades over a broad area, are clearing the way for troop advances by destroying hard-to-reach Russian infantry and vehicles, Ukrainian soldiers at the front told the Journal.

“The cluster bombs are good. They are effective,” Capt. Anatoliy Kharchenko, commander of a reconnaissance company, told the Journal.

“But the Russians are dug in deep, and they learn quickly.”



Russian commanders have adapted to the cluster munitions by spreading their troops more thinly to avoid heavy losses, Kharchenko said. Some Russian trenches are dug seven feet deep, providing effective cover from artillery.

The counteroffensive in Ukraine’s east and south has ground up against Russia’s heavily mined outer defenses and its superior air power, blunting the effectiveness of Western-supplied armor.



"The counteroffensive is complex. It is perhaps unfolding slower than some might wish," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Latin American journalists cited by the Ukraine Independent.

"The initiative lies in Ukraine's hands."

An engagement near the village of Robotyne, southeast of Zaporizhzhia city, provided an example of the American cluster munitions at work, the Journal reported.

In late July, a pinned-down Ukrainian platoon radioed its commander asking for permission to withdraw. He told the men to take cover instead, and cluster shells were fired at the Russian position. One soldier said he heard the sound of rainfall, followed by chaos on Russian radio channels.

“They were yelling, ‘We have lots of wounded. We need to evacuate. We’re pulling back,’” the Ukrainian soldier said.

Ukrainian servicemen rest on their airborne infantry fighting vehicle on the road in Donetsk region on Aug. 3, 2023. Anatolii Stephanov/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to give Ukraine cluster shells was highly controversial due to the danger unexploded bomblets pose to civilians in the years and even decades after a conflict is over.



Pentagon officials have pointed to a dud rate of less than 2.35% in U.S. munitions, compared with a dud rate of between 30% and 40% in Russian cluster bombs currently being used against Ukrainian targets.

An analysis by The Messenger showed that, even with its smaller dud rates, American cluster munitions were likely to leave between 169,000 and 206,000 unexploded bomblets in Ukraine.