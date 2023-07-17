US Climate Envoy John Kerry Talks Coal and Methane in China

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was in Beijing on Monday, the latest American official to visit China in hopes of repairing relations between the testy adversaries.
Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua for the first time in nearly a year. The climate envoys for the world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gasses will talk amid ongoing disputes over Taiwan, trade, and the South China Sea.
"In the next three days we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves," Kerry said.
The meeting comes during a spell of severe weather events including emergency heat warnings Italy, Greece and the United States, and flooding in the U.S. Northeast, South Korea, and India.
Kerry is the third high-ranking U.S. official to visit China in the last month, following Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Kerry is expected to push China to reduce its reliance on coal and to set emission targets on methane that – along with carbon dioxide – is a main contributor to the earth’s warming climate.
- U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry Leaves China Without Climate Deal: ‘More Work’ Needed
- Scott Perry And John Kerry Are Both Wrong On Climate
- COP27 climate talks: China is the world’s largest emitter. What is its position at COP this year?
- Kerry Says US Won’t Pay Climate Reparations: ‘Under No Circumstances’
- Sleepwalking Toward Climate Catastrophe
"Floods and intensive storms happen with greater frequency than ever before ... Fires devour millions of acres of forest every year," Kerry, a former secretary of state, told delegates gathered in a conference room overlooking Beijing's Forbidden City on Monday morning, Reuters reported.
"It is toxic for both Chinese and for Americans – and for people in every country on the planet."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews