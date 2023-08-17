US Chess Federation to Ignore World Chess Body’s Decision to Bar Transgender Women from Women’s Events

The United States Chess Federation said Thursday it will ignore the International Chess Federation's (FIDE) recent decision to ban transgender women from participating in women’s competitive chess.
The Chess Federation, the governing body for chess competition in the U.S., told The Messenger on Thursday that it will continue to follow the policy it established in 2018 to "allow a person to identify as they choose."
The U.S. policy now contrasts FIDE's announcement Monday that transgender women will be barred from women's chess, pending further review. FIDE also said in its new policy that transgender men who have previously won women's titles will have their titles "abolished."
"While we do take FIDE policies into consideration, we independently establish our own policies and procedures," US Chess Federation Senior Director of Strategic Communication Daniel Lucas told The Messenger.
FIDE did not return a request for comment from The Messenger.
FIDE’s decision received blowback after critics said it appeared to imply innate differences in intelligence between men and women.
Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, the Executive Director for the National Center for Transgender Equality, told The Messenger that "FIDE is perpetuating the baseless and harmful narratives about transgender people made up by the extremists who seek to push trans people further to the margins of society.”
The center also said in a tweet that FIDE’s policy "assumes that cis women couldn’t be competitive against cis men,” calling it “insulting” to all women.
FIDE wrote in its guidelines that transgender women have "no right to participate in official FIDE events for women until further FIDE’s decision is made.”
"Such decision should be based on further analysis and shall be taken by the FIDE Council at the earliest possible time, but not longer than within 2 (two) years period,” it said.
Jon Schweppe, the policy director at the right-wing think tank American Principles Project, said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that FIDE’s decision is based on “biology."
"There are more male geniuses than female geniuses. There are also more males with low IQs than females with low IQs,” he claimed, without evidence. "This is known. It’s biology.”
