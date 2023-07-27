US Calls for Immediate Release of Niger’s President After Coup Attempt - The Messenger
US Calls for Immediate Release of Niger’s President After Coup Attempt

Around 1,100 U.S. troops are stationed in the West African country

Nikhil Kumar
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum gather to show their support for him in Niamey on July 26, 2023. An attempted coup was underway.AFP via Getty Images

It's still not clear who is in charge of Niger after a group of soldiers declared an apparent military coup earlier this week.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for the immediate release of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum—who was being detained in the presidential palace, according to reports.

“Whether this constitutes a coup technically or not, I can’t say, that’s for the lawyers to say, but what it clearly constitutes is an effort to seize power by force and to disrupt the constitution," Blinken said during a visit to New Zealand Thursday.

Niger's army declared its support for the soldiers from the presidential guard who mounted the coup attempt on Wednesday.

The small West African country is a key Western ally in the region. The US has some 1,100 troops stationed in Niger, which Blinken visited in March. The country is also the base for around 1,000 to 1,500 French soldiers, according to Reuters.

France, Niger’s former colonial ruler, has also condemned the move to remove Bazoum, who was elected president just two years ago in what was the country’s first ever democratic transfer of power.

Niger has witnessed four coups since gaining independence from France in 1960. 

The country sits in a volatile region that has for years faced a growing threat from various Islamic extremist groups; and that has seen several coups and coup attempts in the recent past.

Indeed, with six other successful coups since 2020, Niger’s West and Central African neighborhood has come to be known as the “coup belt.”

It is also a region where Russia has been expanding its reach, using, in recent years, the Wagner paramilitary group to grow its footprint in the area known as the Sahel—a troubled section of the continent that extends from Senegal in the West all the way to the Red Sea. 

On Thursday, amid concerns about Russia’s hand in the events in Niger, the White House said it had seen no credible indications of involvement by either Russia or by the Wagner group. 

