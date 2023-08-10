US Boxer Changes Last Name to ‘Vladimirovich’ to Honor Russia’s Vladimir Putin

An American boxer who once fought the current mayor of Kyiv for the world heavyweight championship claims he has changed his name to honor Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that he’s now “100% Russian” himself.
Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson, 43, announced he’s changed his name to Kevin Vladimirovich in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.
"As a compliment to President Vladimir Putin, I decided to change my name. I will now be called Kevin Vladimirovich — in honor of Vladimir Putin. Now I am 100%, no joke, 100% Russian," Johnson said.
The boxer defeated mixed martial arts fighter Vyacheslav Datsik in April and afterward said he wanted to live in Russia. He is scheduled to face Russian Mark Petrovsky, a former world champion in 2021, on August 18 at a tournament in Moscow, according to boxrec.com.
Johnson’s professional career began in 2003, and he got out to a 22-0-1 start with nine knockouts. He faced Vitali Klitschko on Dec. 12, 2012 for the WBC World Heavyweight Championship in Bern, Switzerland. Klitschko won the title by a unanimous decision and became the mayor of Kyiv in 2014.
Johnson's career record is 36-21-2 with 19 knockouts.
The most high-profile athlete in boxing to change their name was Cassius Clay, who in March 6, 1964 became Muhammed Ali after he converted to Islam. Ali is known as one of the greatest athletes of all-time.
