US Boxer Changes Last Name to ‘Vladimirovich’ to Honor Russia’s Vladimir Putin - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

US Boxer Changes Last Name to ‘Vladimirovich’ to Honor Russia’s Vladimir Putin

Kevin 'Kingpin' Johnson once fought current Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko for a heavyweight title

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kevin Johnson of the United States in action against Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their Heavyweight fight at Magdeburger Seebühne on August 22, 2020 in Magdeburg, Germany. Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

An American boxer who once fought the current mayor of Kyiv for the world heavyweight championship claims he has changed his name to honor Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that he’s now “100% Russian” himself.

Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson, 43, announced he’s changed his name to Kevin Vladimirovich in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.

"As a compliment to President Vladimir Putin, I decided to change my name. I will now be called Kevin Vladimirovich — in honor of Vladimir Putin. Now I am 100%, no joke, 100% Russian," Johnson said.

The boxer defeated mixed martial arts fighter Vyacheslav Datsik in April and afterward said he wanted to live in Russia. He is scheduled to face Russian Mark Petrovsky, a former world champion in 2021, on August 18 at a tournament in Moscow, according to boxrec.com.

Read More
Vitali Klitschko (R) of Ukraine and Kevin Johnson of USA exchange punches during their WBC World Championship Heavyweight fight at the Postfinance-Arena on December 12, 2009 in Bern, Switzerland.
Vitali Klitschko (R) of Ukraine and Kevin Johnson of USA exchange punches during their WBC World Championship Heavyweight fight at the Postfinance-Arena on December 12, 2009 in Bern, Switzerland.Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Johnson’s professional career began in 2003, and he got out to a 22-0-1 start with nine knockouts. He faced Vitali Klitschko on Dec. 12, 2012 for the WBC World Heavyweight Championship in Bern, Switzerland. Klitschko won the title by a unanimous decision and became the mayor of Kyiv in 2014.

Johnson's career record is 36-21-2 with 19 knockouts. 

The most high-profile athlete in boxing to change their name was Cassius Clay, who in March 6, 1964 became Muhammed Ali after he converted to Islam. Ali is known as one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.