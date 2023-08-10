US and UN Worry as Ousted Niger President is Forced to Eat Uncooked Rice and Pasta

The U.N. secretary-general and the U.S. state department expressed concern over the welfare of Niger’s deposed president following reports that military coup leaders were denying him fresh food, water, and medical care.

CNN reported Wednesday that Bazoum was being forced to subsist on dry rice and pasta by the mutineers who overthrew him late last month.

In text messages the president sent to a friend, he said he had been "deprived of all human contact since Friday,” without access to food or medication, CNN reported.

Secretary-General António Guterres “is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger,” his spokesman said in a statement Wednesday.



Guterres “reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State.”



Bazoum was overthrown by the leader of the presidential guard on July 26.

On Wednesday, Bazoum’s political party said that the military junta had “imposed drastic living conditions on him, cruel and inhuman,” by cutting off the president’s electricity, fresh food and water over his adamant refusal to resign his elected post. Bazoum is being kept in quarters on the presidential compound in Niamey.

“As the time goes on, as he’s held in isolation, it’s a situation that is of growing concern to us,” state department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Wednesday.



On Tuesday, acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was denied access to the president during a visit to Niamey for talks with coup leaders.



“We are greatly worried about his health and his personal safety and the personal safety of his family,” Miller said. “It is one of the reasons” that Nuland “wanted to see him personally when she was in the country.”



Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had asked Bazoum directly about the state of his health in a recent phone call, but Blinken declined to go into detail about the deposed leader’s condition.



“I have no reason to dispute” reports of Bazoum’s deprivation, Miller said.

Guterres was "also alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the Government," his spokesman said. It was unclear how many people had been detained by the junta.

On Thursday, the West African ECOWAS block was meeting in neighboring Nigeria to discuss the possible use of military force to reinstate Bazoum.