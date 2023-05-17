Upstate New York Limo Service Operator Found Guilty in Deaths of 20

A New York jury on Wednesday found the owner of an upstate limousine company guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 deaths of 20 people, all killed in a historically deadly crash.

The trial for Nauman Hussain, the 33-year-old operator of Prestige Limousine, concluded on Tuesday with closing arguments. A jury convicted Hussain of 20 counts of second degree manslaughter, the Albany Times Union reported.

He faces between five and 15 years in prison, and sentencing is scheduled for May 31.

Four days after the October 6, 2018, crash in Schoharie, about 40 miles west of Albany, Hussain was arrested. He was later indicted on 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter — one for every person killed in the accident.

The braking system on a stretch limo carrying 17 people failed, and the vehicle plowed through an intersection where two state highways meet.

All of the passengers in the limousine were killed, along with the driver, Scott Lisinicchia, who was 53. Two of the victims were newlyweds: Erin Vertucci, 34, and Shane McGowan, 30.

Two pedestrians also died after the 5-ton vehicle struck an empty SUV that had been parked outside a nearby business. They were standing next to it, police said.

Hussain was charged after investigators determined the brake failure was the result of years of improper maintenance of the limo.

At trial, Hussain's lawyers blamed Mavis Discount Tire for the malfunctioning brakes, the Times-Union reports. Hussain had the limo serviced by a Mavis location five months before the tragic crash, according to the paper's trial coverage.

The crash remains one of the deadliest transportation-related incidents in the United States in recent memory. Hussain also faces a host of civil lawsuits stemming from the horrific crash.

In 2021, Hussain entered into a plea agreement offered by prosecutors that would have spared him prison time. The judge handling his case rejected the plea deal, insisting Hussain spend at least some time behind bars. Hussain later withdrew his plea, forcing the matter to trial.