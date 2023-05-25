The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    A UPS driver is in critical condition after a shooting incident in Little Rock, Arkansas.

    Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1 p.m. May 24 on Royal Oaks Drive. After arriving on the scene, police found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

    The victim was a UPS driver, officials confirmed to KARK News.

    An investigation is underway, and police have secured the area which is not far from a local elementary school.

    UPS has not responded to request for comment.

