A UPS driver is in critical condition after a shooting incident in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1 p.m. May 24 on Royal Oaks Drive. After arriving on the scene, police found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The victim was a UPS driver, officials confirmed to KARK News.
An investigation is underway, and police have secured the area which is not far from a local elementary school.
UPS has not responded to request for comment.
