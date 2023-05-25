A UPS driver is in critical condition after a shooting incident in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1 p.m. May 24 on Royal Oaks Drive. After arriving on the scene, police found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The victim was a UPS driver, officials confirmed to KARK News.

An investigation is underway, and police have secured the area which is not far from a local elementary school.

UPS has not responded to request for comment.