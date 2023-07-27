UPS Driver Saves Dogs Trapped in Virginia House Fire Caused by Lightning Strike

A UPS driver is being celebrated for saving three dogs from a house fire caused by a lightning strike in Norfolk, Virginia. Chris Schwenk told WTKR that he was about to make a delivery to the house, a place he had visited several times before.

“I had delivered there multiple times, and the elderly dog usually sunbathes out in the yard, so I got to know him over time,” Schwenk said.

As he got closer, he began to smell smoke.

“When I looked in my side-view mirror, I saw smoke coming out of the attic,” he said.

He called 911 but did not want to wait until help arrived, knowing the dogs were inside. He decided to take matters into his own hands.

“That’s when I banged on the door, and I could hear the dogs in the house,” Schwenk said. “I rang the doorbell, and there was no response on that either, and I just knew with the smoke coming out that we didn’t have time, and that something had to be done. I just kaboom, kicked the door in, and there’s our little buddy on the other side of the door. He was happy to see the door open. If they could talk, I think they would’ve said, ‘Get me out of here!’”

He got the three dogs out of the house safely and returned to work. His actions are being recognized by the homeowners, his co-workers, and his community.

He is also being recognized by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) with the Compassionate Action Award for his actions to save the dogs from the burning home.

“These three dogs were rescued from a dangerous and potentially deadly situation,” PETA 2 Manager Marissa Price said. “His heroic actions were amazing, and they really are a reminder to us all that we must really come to the aid of anyone in distress, and never turn a blind eye to anyone of any species who needs our help.”

As a reward, PETA is sending Schwenk a framed certificate, coffee, vegan chocolate, an emergency window-breaking hammer, and toys for his adopted cat and dog.