Up to Four Major Hurricanes Expected in Normal 2023 Season

Government forecasters are predicting a near-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic this year.

The season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting 12 to 17 total named storms. Five to nine of them could become hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes.

A major hurricane has wind speeds of at least 111 mph and is listed as a category 3, 4 or 5 storm.

NOAA’s outlook predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA says it has 70% confidence in those ranges.

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than in recent years, due to El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

The warming of those waters can suppress Atlantic Ocean hurricane activity.

NOAA says that the forecast is for overall storms and not storms that will hit land.

Other storm forecasts differ on how the season might shape up. With one expecting a below-average number of storms and another expecting an above-average season.

The list of names for this year includes: